Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Position Increased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 599,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 236,306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HEQT opened at $29.10 on Friday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $362.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

