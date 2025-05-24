Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,115,000 after buying an additional 213,003 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after acquiring an additional 515,378 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,533,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,444,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.35. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.