Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,642,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 474,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 351,869 shares during the last quarter. BIP Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,744,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 345,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.