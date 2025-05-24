GTS Securities LLC Sells 23,443 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $119.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

