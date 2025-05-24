iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 197.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,390.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

