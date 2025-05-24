Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.37.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

