Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pool by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pool by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,566,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,416,000 after buying an additional 44,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Stock Down 0.4%

POOL opened at $302.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.58 and a 200-day moving average of $336.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $284.28 and a 1-year high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

