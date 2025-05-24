Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,518,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,732,000 after acquiring an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 747,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omnicom Group Price Performance
OMC opened at $73.17 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
