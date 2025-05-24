Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,143 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery
In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
