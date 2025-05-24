14,172 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHD opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

