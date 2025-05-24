Richmond Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

