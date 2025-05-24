Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Brookfield accounts for approximately 3.0% of Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Brookfield by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1%

BN stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 190.39 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.