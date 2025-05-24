Auxier Asset Management Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.