Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,592,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 9.4% of Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. NWI Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of QQQ opened at $509.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.84 and its 200 day moving average is $500.92. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

