Emily Luisa Hill Sells 2,535 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $20,406.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,352.10. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Replimune Group Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of REPL stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 106.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.