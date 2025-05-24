Emily Luisa Hill Sells 2,535 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $20,406.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,352.10. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Replimune Group Trading Down 4.7%
Shares of REPL stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Replimune Group
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Replimune Group
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.