Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on June 30th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 137.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.25 and its 200 day moving average is $151.53.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Extra Space Storage stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

