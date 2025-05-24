Richmond Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 995,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 49,686 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 186,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 136,123 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

