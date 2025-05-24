Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,884 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,473 shares of company stock worth $9,720,892. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.