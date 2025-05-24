Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. EverQuote comprises 1.4% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $12,311,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $11,618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 2,301.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 441,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 718,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 268,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $3,668,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $807.01 million, a PE ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.45. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Report on EverQuote

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $58,501.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,203.04. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $29,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,586,676.25. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,924 shares of company stock worth $5,601,873. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.