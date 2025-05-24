Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $134.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Thermon Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.770-1.990 EPS.

Thermon Group Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of THR opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $893.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

