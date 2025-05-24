Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,913 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 40,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

