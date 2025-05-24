Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Invests $29,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,256,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $465,853.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,464.24. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

