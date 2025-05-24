Michels Family Financial LLC Buys Shares of 25,785 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

