Richmond Investment Services LLC Makes New $683,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $71.05 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

