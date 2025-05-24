Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $242.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.76 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

