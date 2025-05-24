5,641 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,793,380. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

