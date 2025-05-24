Richmond Investment Services LLC Takes $294,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

