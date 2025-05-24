Columbia River Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,717 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,715 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,851,000 after purchasing an additional 500,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 286,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 247,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $127.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $127.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

