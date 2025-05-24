Amiral Gestion Makes New $582,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Amiral Gestion bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Spotify Technology makes up about 0.4% of Amiral Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,810,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $655.34 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $594.39 and a 200-day moving average of $541.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.07.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

