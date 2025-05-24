Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sonova has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

