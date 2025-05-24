Richmond Investment Services LLC Invests $1.55 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,539,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $89.83 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $94.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

