UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $720.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $720.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $734.18. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

