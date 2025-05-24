North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,023 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $477,454,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $489,383,000 after purchasing an additional 690,341 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 595.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,912 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 273,043 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 778,208 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,473,000 after purchasing an additional 235,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $178,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,929,676.36. This represents a 37.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,916. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $75.84 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

