Invst LLC Purchases 3,494 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.00 million. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 20.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

