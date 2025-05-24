WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,335 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

