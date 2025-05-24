Invst LLC Buys 3,711 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Invst LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.