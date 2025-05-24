Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s payout ratio is 1.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 84,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Embraer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

