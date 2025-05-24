Invst LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,006,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.