Invst LLC Acquires 74 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $182.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.73 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,350,548.34. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $174,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,937,295.29. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,526 shares of company stock worth $10,243,716 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

