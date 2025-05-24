North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $30.77 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $30,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,448,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 326,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,359,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

