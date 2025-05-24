Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 21st

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize products and applications built on the nanoscale (typically 1–100 nanometers in size). These firms span industries such as materials science, electronics, biotechnology and energy, leveraging atomic- and molecular-scale innovations. Investing in nanotechnology stocks offers exposure to potentially disruptive growth opportunities but carries higher risk and volatility due to the field’s early-stage nature. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.39. 49,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,197. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $233.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.11.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. 21,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,584. The firm has a market cap of $343.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.09. NVE has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 87,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,478. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 16,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,536. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 17,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,414. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

