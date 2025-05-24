Invst LLC Acquires 703 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Invst LLC raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 119,796 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.83 million. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

