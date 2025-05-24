WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

