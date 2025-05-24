Invst LLC Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

