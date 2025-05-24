Invst LLC Buys 98 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Shares of EXPE opened at $158.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

