UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $136,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $324.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.34.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.07.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

