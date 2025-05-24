Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,643 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Skyworks Solutions worth $104,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $69.39 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.