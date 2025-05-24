Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $39.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $28.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,258,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 665,893 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 28.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 102.8% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,710,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,816,000 after buying an additional 2,895,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.