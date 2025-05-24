3,553 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,553 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

