Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $43.27 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $43,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,589,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,034,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,322.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,600.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,084,000 after buying an additional 1,343,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $102.44 and a 12-month high of $128.73.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

